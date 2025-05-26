India Tightens Import Controls on Cabinet Hinges and Roller Chains

On Monday, the Indian government announced new import restrictions on cabinet hinges and roller chains priced below a specified value, aiming to curb the influx of cheap goods from countries like China.

According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), cabinet hinges with a CIF value under Rs 280 per kilogram and roller chains priced below Rs 235 per kilogram will face these restrictions, requiring importers to secure a license for such goods.

Primarily imported from China, Italy, and Germany, the decision is part of India's strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and decrease dependency on Chinese products amid a rising trade deficit, which reached USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25.

