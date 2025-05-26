Left Menu

India Tightens Import Controls on Cabinet Hinges and Roller Chains

The Indian government has introduced import restrictions on cabinet hinges and roller chains priced below certain values to reduce reliance on imports from countries like China. These measures are part of broader efforts to promote domestic manufacturing. Importers must now obtain licenses if the prices fall below specified thresholds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-05-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 20:41 IST
India Tightens Import Controls on Cabinet Hinges and Roller Chains
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Indian government announced new import restrictions on cabinet hinges and roller chains priced below a specified value, aiming to curb the influx of cheap goods from countries like China.

According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), cabinet hinges with a CIF value under Rs 280 per kilogram and roller chains priced below Rs 235 per kilogram will face these restrictions, requiring importers to secure a license for such goods.

Primarily imported from China, Italy, and Germany, the decision is part of India's strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and decrease dependency on Chinese products amid a rising trade deficit, which reached USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

Dreams on Hold: Taiwanese Students Caught in U.S. Policy Turmoil

 Global
2
Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

Rescue Helicopters Feed Stranded Farmers Amid NSW Flood Catastrophe

 Australia
3
Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

Russia Thwarts Major Ukrainian Drone Attack Targeting Moscow

 Global
4
Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

Huracan's Heroic Shootout Stuns Independiente

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public food certification in Germany struggles with automation and AI readiness

Can social media campaigns save oceans? Likes don’t always lead to action

Digital construction skills in demand; students push for better BIM training

Next-gen deepfakes break traditional defenses - New AI tool closes the gap

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025