India Tightens Import Controls on Cabinet Hinges and Roller Chains
The Indian government has introduced import restrictions on cabinet hinges and roller chains priced below certain values to reduce reliance on imports from countries like China. These measures are part of broader efforts to promote domestic manufacturing. Importers must now obtain licenses if the prices fall below specified thresholds.
On Monday, the Indian government announced new import restrictions on cabinet hinges and roller chains priced below a specified value, aiming to curb the influx of cheap goods from countries like China.
According to the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), cabinet hinges with a CIF value under Rs 280 per kilogram and roller chains priced below Rs 235 per kilogram will face these restrictions, requiring importers to secure a license for such goods.
Primarily imported from China, Italy, and Germany, the decision is part of India's strategy to strengthen domestic manufacturing capabilities and decrease dependency on Chinese products amid a rising trade deficit, which reached USD 99.2 billion in 2024-25.
