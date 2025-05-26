Blue Dart Express Faces Profit Dip Despite Revenue Growth

Blue Dart Express Ltd, a prominent logistics company, announced a 29 percent drop in its net profit for the March quarter of FY25, totaling Rs 55.15 crore. This contrasts with Rs 77.78 crore reported in the same period last year, as stated in their recent regulatory filing.

Despite the decline in profit, the company's revenue from operations experienced a 7.13 percent increase, reaching Rs 1,417.32 crore, up from Rs 1,322.87 crore the previous year. Total expenses also rose by 9.72 percent to Rs 1,348.55 crore in the March quarter.

Managing Director Balfour Manuel emphasized the company's commitment to consistent service quality and expansion of aviation capabilities and infrastructure. With plans to advance digital capabilities and sustainable practices, Blue Dart aims for cautious optimism amid external uncertainties, focusing on upcoming growth and cost optimization.