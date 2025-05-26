Blue Dart Express Faces Profit Dip Despite Revenue Growth
Blue Dart Express Ltd reported a 29% decline in net profit for the March quarter of FY25, despite a 7.13% increase in revenue. The company is focusing on service quality, aviation capabilities, and infrastructure. Shares fell 2.39% on Monday amid future growth plans.
- Country:
- India
Blue Dart Express Ltd, a prominent logistics company, announced a 29 percent drop in its net profit for the March quarter of FY25, totaling Rs 55.15 crore. This contrasts with Rs 77.78 crore reported in the same period last year, as stated in their recent regulatory filing.
Despite the decline in profit, the company's revenue from operations experienced a 7.13 percent increase, reaching Rs 1,417.32 crore, up from Rs 1,322.87 crore the previous year. Total expenses also rose by 9.72 percent to Rs 1,348.55 crore in the March quarter.
Managing Director Balfour Manuel emphasized the company's commitment to consistent service quality and expansion of aviation capabilities and infrastructure. With plans to advance digital capabilities and sustainable practices, Blue Dart aims for cautious optimism amid external uncertainties, focusing on upcoming growth and cost optimization.
ALSO READ
Bajaj Electricals Sparks Profit Surge Amidst Revenue Growth
Morepen Laboratories' Profit Dip Despite Revenue Growth
ONDC Drives 20% Revenue Growth for MSMEs in Tier II and III Cities
Ventive Hospitality Ltd Achieves Record Revenue Growth and Profitability in FY 2025
KRN Heat Exchangers Boosts Profit with Robust Revenue Growth