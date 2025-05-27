India's Defence Ambitions Take Flight: AMCA Programme Greenlit
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the AMCA Programme Execution Model, propelling India's defense capabilities forward. The initiative encourages private and public sector partnerships in developing advanced aircraft using homegrown expertise, aiming for a fifth-generation fighter jet that incorporates AI and bolsters India's aerospace ecosystem.
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given the green light to the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) Programme Execution Model, a pivotal step to bolster India's indigenous defense capabilities, according to a statement from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) released on Tuesday. The initiative underscores a significant push towards fostering a robust domestic aerospace industry.
The Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) will spearhead the project, collaborating with both private and public sectors to promote competitive bids. Companies can participate independently, in joint ventures, or as consortia, provided they are Indian entities complying with local laws, the MoD specified.
This strategic move focuses on leveraging indigenous expertise to develop the AMCA prototype, marking a significant milestone in achieving self-reliance in the aerospace sector. An Expression of Interest (EoI) for the AMCA Development Phase is expected soon. India continues to encourage private sector involvement in the project to ensure its completion, as the US pushes for F-35 sales to the country.
