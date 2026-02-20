European Shares Rally Amidst Improving Earnings and Easing AI Disruption Concerns
European shares saw an upward trend on Friday, buoyed by improving corporate earnings and reduced worries over AI disruptions, despite geopolitical tensions. The STOXX 600 index neared a record high, lifted by luxury brands and the financial sector. Attention shifts to global economic indicators and geopolitical developments.
European shares showed positive momentum on Friday, bolstered by an optimistic corporate earnings outlook and diminished fears over artificial intelligence-induced disruptions. Despite ongoing geopolitical tensions, the STOXX 600 index climbed 0.48% to 628.35 points, approaching an all-time high, with most regional indices reporting gains.
Luxury brand Moncler led the charge with an 11.3% surge after a 7% revenue rise in the fourth quarter, driven by strong growth in Asia and the Americas. This buoyancy extended to the personal and household goods sector, which saw a 1.4% increase, and the broader luxury sector, which enjoyed a 2% rise.
The week's biggest jump for the STOXX index since January reflected investor relief over robust corporate earnings forecasts, as AI-related disruption concerns receded. Banks, previously hit by AI selloff concerns, emerged as top performers. Meanwhile, geopolitical attention remains on the Middle East's developments and economic indicators set to influence market sentiment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
