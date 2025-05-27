India's Microfinance Sector: Navigating Challenges Towards Renewed Growth

India's microfinance sector is poised for recovery as stress levels are likely to diminish over the next two quarters, according to Axis Securities' latest report. The microfinance firms anticipate a return to regular growth patterns by the latter half of the financial year 2026, although challenges such as heightened loan defaults and sluggish business growth are expected to persist during the first half of FY26.

The report highlights significant factors such as the impact of the Karnataka ordinance and the potential consequences of a similar legislative move in Tamil Nadu, which could impede lending operations. On a positive note, secure lending areas like home and diversified loans are predicted to thrive under favorable conditions, potentially driving an annual growth rate of 24% between FY25 and FY27.

Furthermore, vehicle financiers are set to gain from increased infrastructure investments, enhanced rural incomes, and improved fleet capacity utilization, which could result in a robust compound annual growth rate of 19% from FY25 through FY27. Despite a peak in new delinquency accruals, the report warns that microfinanciers will continue to face elevated slippage and accelerated write-offs in the initial half of FY26. However, recovery is forecasted to solidify in the latter part of the fiscal year, with credit costs gradually normalizing, thus supporting earnings growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)