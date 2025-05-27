OYO Aims for Comeback IPO with 6-7 Billion Valuation

Global travel tech giant OYO has initiated talks with investment bankers for a fresh IPO attempt, targeting the last quarter of the financial year for its listing, according to insider sources.

Preliminary talks with potential banking partners suggest a valuation range of USD 6-7 billion, indicating a promising public offering outlook.

The company began informal discussions recently and is actively seeking proposals from investment banks, aiming to file DRHP documents between August and September, as per sources familiar with the process.

Engagements are ongoing with both Indian and international financial institutions, while decisions on filing with FY25 or Q1 FY26 financial results remain pending.

A pivotal set of discussions with the company's board and major shareholder SoftBank is planned for June in London to decide on the IPO's future trajectory.

All shareholders, particularly SoftBank, are optimistic about filing the IPO application soon, motivated by the company's swift business recovery and projected Rs 620 crore net profit for FY25, a source revealed.

This renewed IPO initiative follows OYO's prior filing with SEBI in 2021, aiming to raise Rs 8,430 crore, which was retracted in May 2024.

Recently, the company has focused on enhancing global operations while bolstering its presence in significant markets like India, the US, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

Improved financials and operational efficiencies have rekindled investor trust, spurring OYO's latest endeavor to go public.

