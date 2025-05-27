Strengthening Safe and Inclusive Trade: Netherlands Commits CHF 1.3M to STDF to Boost Food Safety

In a significant step toward promoting safe food trade and sustainable development, the Netherlands has committed CHF 1.3 million to the Standards and Trade Development Facility (STDF), reinforcing its long-standing partnership with the global initiative that supports sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) capacity-building in developing economies. This new funding will be allocated over a two-year period beginning in 2025, marking another milestone in the Netherlands' dedication to enhancing global food safety, animal and plant health standards, and inclusive trade.

At a signing ceremony on 23 May 2025, WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala expressed gratitude for the Dutch contribution, emphasizing its importance for enabling farmers, agro-enterprises, and small businesses in least-developed countries (LDCs) to access global and regional markets.

“The Netherlands’ contribution will help advance STDF projects and programmes to improve the ability of farmers and small businesses in developing economies and least-developed countries to access global and regional markets, contributing to higher incomes, better health and better livelihoods,” said Okonjo-Iweala.

A Global Push for Safe Trade and Sustainable Development

The STDF plays a central role in helping countries meet international SPS standards, thereby ensuring the safety of food products traded across borders. These standards are essential for protecting public health, preventing the spread of pests and diseases, and increasing market trust in exports from developing countries.

Mark Jacobs, Director for International Trade Policy and Market Regulation at the Netherlands Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed the agreement on behalf of his government.

“Trade, and more specifically trade in agricultural produce, plays a central role in the Netherlands,” Jacobs said. “Food safety systems contribute to mutual trust and are crucial for sustainable trade relations in agrifood.”

Jacobs emphasized the tangible benefits that improved SPS systems provide for producers, including stabilized incomes, increased food security, and enhanced market access—not only for developing countries but for global supply chains.

Supporting Innovation and Inclusion Through SPS Projects

The Netherlands' latest contribution will help the STDF pilot innovative SPS projects across a range of developing economies, with particular attention to LDCs and small island developing states (SIDS). These projects aim to:

Enhance compliance with international SPS standards.

Strengthen local capacity for inspection, certification, and traceability.

Facilitate access to regional and global markets.

Promote safe and inclusive trade practices.

Address cross-cutting challenges like climate change, biodiversity loss, and gender inequality.

Through these targeted interventions, the STDF seeks to ensure that smallholder farmers, women entrepreneurs, and rural producers are not left behind in the global trade system.

A Proven Partnership: Netherlands and STDF Since 2004

The Netherlands has supported the STDF since its inception in 2004, contributing over CHF 12.5 million to date. Its partnership with the facility reflects a shared commitment to:

Trade-led development.

Food system resilience.

Sustainable agricultural practices.

This latest funding reaffirms the Netherlands’ position as a key donor and thought leader in the intersection of trade, development, and food security.

To date, the STDF has funded over 250 projects worldwide, with 62% of funds allocated to LDCs, focusing on building technical and institutional capacity to manage SPS measures effectively.

Looking Ahead: Expanding Opportunities for Developing Countries

Developing economies and LDCs are encouraged to apply for STDF project and project preparation grants. The next proposal deadline is 1 August 2025, with final selections to be made by the STDF Working Group in November 2025. Applicants can seek support for:

National or regional SPS capacity-building projects.

Preparation of project proposals aligned with Codex Alimentarius, WOAH, or IPPC standards.

Public-private partnerships that enhance compliance with market requirements.

More information about how to apply, eligibility criteria, and funding priorities is available through the STDF Secretariat, hosted by the WTO.

A Joint Effort to Foster Safe, Sustainable Trade

The STDF is a unique collaborative platform, bringing together founding partners including the:

Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO)

World Bank Group

World Health Organization (WHO)

World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH)

World Trade Organization (WTO)

Codex Alimentarius Commission

International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC)

Through their joint efforts, the STDF has become a cornerstone initiative for advancing food safety, agricultural development, and trade equity across the globe.

As global food systems become more interconnected, such partnerships are essential not only for market growth, but for ensuring sustainable development, environmental protection, and public health.