Left Menu

Empowering Education: Sony India and IGF-India's Sanjeevani Program

Sony India, partnering with IGF-India, launches the Sanjeevani Educational Scholarship to support children who lost parents to COVID-19. The program offers financial aid, medical assistance, and skill training, aiming for educational equity. Applications undergo strict verification, ensuring holistic support and transparency for affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangalore (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-05-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 12:42 IST
Empowering Education: Sony India and IGF-India's Sanjeevani Program
Sony India and IGF-India launch comprehensive scholarship and aid for children and families affected by the pandemic. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bangalore, India – In a bid to provide relief to one of the pandemic's most vulnerable groups, Sony India and IGF-India have joined hands to launch the Sanjeevani Educational Scholarship Program. Targeting children who have lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19, the program is designed to rekindle hope through access to education.

Beyond scholarships, the initiative encompasses medical aid and skilling opportunities, providing a comprehensive support system to ensure sustainable recovery for affected families. 'Education is not merely a right but a pathway to recovery,' says Sundeep Talwar, CEO of IGF-India. The partnership aims to restore both careers and childhoods devastated by the pandemic.

Sony India's Sanjay Bhatnagar lauds the program as a testament to integrity and compassion. 'This is not only about immediate relief – it is about gifting dreams to young lives,' he states. The program addresses educational disruptions, aiding children from marginalized communities, and ensures access through a robust and inclusive application process.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025