Empowering Education: Sony India and IGF-India's Sanjeevani Program
Sony India, partnering with IGF-India, launches the Sanjeevani Educational Scholarship to support children who lost parents to COVID-19. The program offers financial aid, medical assistance, and skill training, aiming for educational equity. Applications undergo strict verification, ensuring holistic support and transparency for affected families.
Bangalore, India – In a bid to provide relief to one of the pandemic's most vulnerable groups, Sony India and IGF-India have joined hands to launch the Sanjeevani Educational Scholarship Program. Targeting children who have lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19, the program is designed to rekindle hope through access to education.
Beyond scholarships, the initiative encompasses medical aid and skilling opportunities, providing a comprehensive support system to ensure sustainable recovery for affected families. 'Education is not merely a right but a pathway to recovery,' says Sundeep Talwar, CEO of IGF-India. The partnership aims to restore both careers and childhoods devastated by the pandemic.
Sony India's Sanjay Bhatnagar lauds the program as a testament to integrity and compassion. 'This is not only about immediate relief – it is about gifting dreams to young lives,' he states. The program addresses educational disruptions, aiding children from marginalized communities, and ensures access through a robust and inclusive application process.