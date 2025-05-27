Empowering Education: Sony India and IGF-India's Sanjeevani Program

Bangalore, India – In a bid to provide relief to one of the pandemic's most vulnerable groups, Sony India and IGF-India have joined hands to launch the Sanjeevani Educational Scholarship Program. Targeting children who have lost their parents or guardians to COVID-19, the program is designed to rekindle hope through access to education.

Beyond scholarships, the initiative encompasses medical aid and skilling opportunities, providing a comprehensive support system to ensure sustainable recovery for affected families. 'Education is not merely a right but a pathway to recovery,' says Sundeep Talwar, CEO of IGF-India. The partnership aims to restore both careers and childhoods devastated by the pandemic.

Sony India's Sanjay Bhatnagar lauds the program as a testament to integrity and compassion. 'This is not only about immediate relief – it is about gifting dreams to young lives,' he states. The program addresses educational disruptions, aiding children from marginalized communities, and ensures access through a robust and inclusive application process.