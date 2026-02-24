Delhi Expands Health Coverage for Vulnerable Groups

The Delhi government has expanded its health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to include widows and individuals with disabilities, as decided in a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

This strategic move will provide health benefits to an additional 5.5 lakh families, adding them to the existing beneficiaries and ensuring no family in need is left without proper medical coverage.

Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the government's dedication to equitable healthcare access, marking a significant step forward in the inclusivity and effectiveness of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in Delhi.