Delhi Expands Health Coverage for Vulnerable Groups

The Delhi government announced the inclusion of widows and persons with disabilities under the Ayushman Bharat health scheme. This move extends coverage to an additional 5.5 lakh families, ensuring broader access to medical services under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY). Over 7 lakh Ayushman cards have been issued so far.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 22:16 IST
Delhi Expands Health Coverage for Vulnerable Groups
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Delhi government has expanded its health coverage under the Ayushman Bharat scheme to include widows and individuals with disabilities, as decided in a meeting led by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday.

This strategic move will provide health benefits to an additional 5.5 lakh families, adding them to the existing beneficiaries and ensuring no family in need is left without proper medical coverage.

Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the government's dedication to equitable healthcare access, marking a significant step forward in the inclusivity and effectiveness of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) in Delhi.

