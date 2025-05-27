Max Fashion Unveils 'Lilo & Stitch' Collection: A Tropical Fashion Adventure

Max Fashion has unveiled a dynamic new collection inspired by Disney's beloved 'Lilo & Stitch,' capturing the vibrant spirit of the tropics. This release is the latest in a series of successful collaborations with Disney, marking their 9th edition with the entertainment giant.

The collection was showcased on May 24th in Mumbai at a lively event replete with a playful fashion walk featuring mom influencers and their children. Actress Bipasha Basu headlined the show, highlighting the collection's stylish appeal. The range features whimsical movie-inspired elements and a bright summer palette.

Available at over 520 Max stores across India and online, this collection is designed to sprinkle Disney magic on every wardrobe. According to Priya Nijhara, Director of Disney Consumer Products, the collaboration is a marketing win-win, leveraging overlapping audiences for both brands.

(With inputs from agencies.)