Left Menu

Pedro Sanchez Defies Trump: Spain's Bold Stand Against Military Actions

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez criticized US and Israeli military actions in Iran, despite Washington's trade threats. Sanchez condemned the military interventions as unjustifiable. Spain's stance risks retaliation, yet Sanchez emphasizes peace and EU solidarity. Trump's threats follow prior tensions over defense spending and tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:18 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:18 IST
Pedro Sanchez Defies Trump: Spain's Bold Stand Against Military Actions
Pedro Sanchez
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has once again voiced criticism against the military actions carried out by the US and Israel in Iran, stating they pose a significant risk to global stability. Despite potential trade repercussions from Washington, Sanchez remains resolute in his condemnation of these actions.

US President Donald Trump recently threatened to end trade relations with Spain, reacting to Spain's refusal to permit US use of joint military bases in attacks on Iran. Yet, Sanchez has termed such military interventions as 'unjustifiable' and 'dangerous', urging the need for caution and promoting peace.

The European Union has affirmed its support for Spain, pledging to protect EU interests amidst these diplomatic tensions. Spanish economic circles also hope for unaffected trade ties, emphasizing the US as a vital economic partner. Underlying this conflict are broader issues, including Spain's past criticism of Israeli actions in Gaza and previous disagreements with Trump's tariff policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

IIFCL to Fuel Infrastructure Growth with $1.6 Billion Global Fundraising

 India
2
UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

 United Kingdom
3
Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

 Global
4
QatarEnergy's Force Majeure Amid Rising Tensions

QatarEnergy's Force Majeure Amid Rising Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026