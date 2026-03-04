Sri Lanka's navy says Iranian warship has sunk off of coast of Indian Ocean island, reports AP.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:21 IST
Sri Lanka's navy says Iranian warship has sunk off of coast of Indian Ocean island, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sri Lanka
- navy
- Iran
- warship
- sink
- Indian Ocean
- maritime
- AP
- incident
- investigation
ALSO READ
Tragedy at Sea: Iranian Warship Sinks Near Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan officials say Iranian navy ship came under distress, was sinking; at least 32 onboard are hospitalised, reports AP.
Sri Lankan Navy Rescues Iranian Sailors from Sinking Frigate
Dramatic Rescue: Sri Lankan Navy Saves 30 from Sinking Iranian Ship
Navigating Turbulent Waters: India's Maritime Response to Middle East Tensions