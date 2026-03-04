Secret Diplomacy: Iran's Covert Proposal to the CIA

In a covert diplomatic twist, operatives from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence have reportedly reached out to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to explore options for ending the ongoing conflict. The New York Times disclosed this development on Wednesday, citing informed officials who insisted on anonymity.

The approach was mediated through a third country's intelligence agency, as per Middle Eastern and Western insiders. Despite this surprising overture, skepticism abounds among Washington officials about Iran's genuine readiness for negotiations, particularly in the short term.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has emphatically dismissed the idea of engaging in talks with the United States, especially in the midst of joint military strikes by the U.S. and Israel. President Donald Trump, maintaining a firm stance, has claimed Tehran's willingness to negotiate but dismissed it as too late amid ongoing military pressures.