Left Menu

Secret Diplomacy: Iran's Covert Proposal to the CIA

Iran's Ministry of Intelligence has reportedly approached the CIA through a third-party country to discuss an end to the ongoing war. Skepticism remains among U.S. officials about Iran's readiness for peace talks, especially following recent U.S. and Israeli military actions against Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 17:21 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 17:21 IST
Secret Diplomacy: Iran's Covert Proposal to the CIA
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a covert diplomatic twist, operatives from Iran's Ministry of Intelligence have reportedly reached out to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to explore options for ending the ongoing conflict. The New York Times disclosed this development on Wednesday, citing informed officials who insisted on anonymity.

The approach was mediated through a third country's intelligence agency, as per Middle Eastern and Western insiders. Despite this surprising overture, skepticism abounds among Washington officials about Iran's genuine readiness for negotiations, particularly in the short term.

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations has emphatically dismissed the idea of engaging in talks with the United States, especially in the midst of joint military strikes by the U.S. and Israel. President Donald Trump, maintaining a firm stance, has claimed Tehran's willingness to negotiate but dismissed it as too late amid ongoing military pressures.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Navy Submarine Strikes Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

U.S. Navy Submarine Strikes Iranian Warship Near Sri Lanka

 United States
2

IIFCL to Fuel Infrastructure Growth with $1.6 Billion Global Fundraising

 India
3
UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

UK-U.S. Special Relationship: A Military Perspective

 United Kingdom
4
Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

Vatican's Diplomatic Critique on 'Preventive War' Doctrine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026