Tragedy at Sea: Iranian Warship Sinks Near Sri Lanka

An Iranian warship named IRIS Dena met a tragic fate off Sri Lanka's coast, as confirmed by Sri Lankan authorities who have successfully rescued 32 crew members while retrieving several bodies from the sea.

The incident has led to conflicting reports about the number of people missing, with some Sri Lankan navy and defense sources suggesting a submarine attack left 101 people unaccounted for. However, Sri Lankan navy officials refute this, labeling it as false.

The Sri Lankan navy quickly responded to a distress call and collaborated with the air force to mount search and rescue operations. Efforts continue to locate any survivors, as a comprehensive investigation into the sinking is underway.

