Tesla Faces Slump in European Market as EV Sales Rise

Tesla's sales in Europe dropped by 49% in April, even as overall electric vehicle sales grew by 27.8%. The decline is largely attributed to backlash against CEO Elon Musk and increased competition. Tesla’s market share fell to 0.7%, with carmakers under pressure from U.S. tariffs and a slowing global economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 13:42 IST
Tesla Faces Slump in European Market as EV Sales Rise
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tesla has witnessed a significant downturn in its European sales, dropping by 49% this April compared to last year, even as the sector for battery-electric vehicles surged by 27.8%, according to data from the European Automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA). The U.S. electric vehicle giant's fresh Model Y variant seems to be doing little to rejuvenate its market position within the region.

The decline in Tesla's European sales marks its fourth consecutive month in the red. Industry insiders attribute the slump to a negative response towards CEO Elon Musk's political stances, coupled with tepid reception for the Model Y and heightened rivalry from European and Chinese manufacturers.

Consequently, Tesla's European market share dwindled from 1.3% to a mere 0.7% in just a year. Meanwhile, European automakers are focusing on cost-cutting measures to battle against fierce competition, U.S. import tariffs, and an overall slowing global economy, despite an improved outlook following reduced U.S.-China trade conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

