AI-Powered Innovation in Dairy Farming Earns Areete Best Startup Award

In a remarkable acknowledgment of technological advancement in agriculture, Areete Business Solutions has bagged the Best Startup Award, given by the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) during its Founders' Day event on April 1st, 2025. This accolade underscores the strides made by Areete in improving livestock health through the application of artificial intelligence, significantly impacting dairy farmers nationwide.

With its headquarters in Pune, Areete specializes in creating AI-enabled solutions to support dairy farmers across India. Recognized by IARI, a leading institute for agricultural research, Areete's contributions in revolutionizing dairy farming have been significant. The company operates within Pusa Krishi, a top-tier agricultural incubator, benefitting from expert mentoring.

The cornerstone of Areete's technological offerings is Ayushman Cowfit, a cutting-edge cattle health monitoring system. This IoT-enabled device is pivotal for tracking vital parameters like temperature, heat, and activity levels, providing real-time alerts about health issues, heat cycles, and disease risks. By partnering with major dairy cooperatives and organizations, Areete aims to broaden its impact, making dairy farming more sustainable and profitable.

