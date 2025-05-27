Instamart Unveils Standalone Brand Identity, Separates from Swiggy

Instamart, a quick commerce platform, has strategically shed its parent name, Swiggy, marking a major step toward establishing its standalone brand identity.

This development aligns with competitor Zomato's recent rebranding of its Blinkit service as Eternal, highlighting the growing significance of quick commerce for food delivery companies. Swiggy Group CEO Sriharsha Majety has emphasized the firm's expectations for Instamart to exceed its food delivery business in both reach and scale.

The rebranding includes a refreshed logo featuring the Swiggy 'S-Pin' as a nod to its origins. Instamart continues to evolve beyond groceries and major city deliveries, becoming a critical daily service. The new brand identity will soon be visible across all platforms and communications.