Quick Commerce Giants Rethink '10-Minute' Promise Amid Safety Concerns

Major quick commerce companies like Zepto and Swiggy Instamart have removed their '10-minute' delivery branding due to pressure from government and labor rights groups over delivery partner safety. The decision followed Union Labour Minister's call to prioritize worker safety and reduce stress on delivery riders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Major players in the quick commerce sector, including Zepto, Swiggy Instamart, and Flipkart Minutes, have abandoned their '10-minute' delivery branding. This shift follows pressure from government officials and labor rights groups, highlighting the welfare and safety of delivery partners.

The decision came after Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's recent meeting with these firms, urging them to remove the stringent delivery timeframes to ensure worker safety.

The concerns raised pointed out that such rapid delivery promises could unduly stress riders, potentially jeopardizing their road safety. Attempts to reach quick commerce firms for comments have been unsuccessful so far.

(With inputs from agencies.)

