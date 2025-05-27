Cupid Limited's Ambitious Growth Trajectory in India and Global Markets

Cupid Limited, known for its range of condoms and FMCG products, projects substantial revenue growth. The company's net revenues are expected to hit Rs. 335 crore in FY26, an 83% rise from the previous fiscal year.

At FY25's conclusion, Cupid Limited recorded total revenues of Rs. 203.18 crore, reflecting strategic B2C and B2B expansions under Chairman Aditya Kumar Halwasiya. Halwasiya's tenure, beginning in early Q3FY24, has focused on maximizing stakeholder value and international business development.

The company plans to double its B2C FMCG turnover in India to Rs. 125 crore by FY26. Its B2B ventures also witnessed growth, notably with the resumption of business with the UNFPA.