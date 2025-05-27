Emerging Markets Tumble Amid Global Economic Uncertainty

The latest economic indicators continue to impact emerging markets, stirring volatility as traders adjust to U.S. policy uncertainties and the postponed EU tariff decision. On Tuesday, emerging market assets slipped, with the MSCI index showing a 0.3% drop in currencies and a 0.5% fall in stocks.

The ongoing global bond rally has significantly influenced these markets. U.S. Treasury yields fell sharply, corresponding with a rise in longer-dated Japanese government debt prices. The U.S. dollar's prolonged weakness, coupled with heightened trade tensions under the Trump administration, further clouded the economic landscape.

Key regional activities saw mixed performances: Hungary's currency and stocks were affected by interest rate expectations, while the Polish zloty and Turkish lira experienced fluctuations. In Africa, South Africa's rand dropped ahead of economic data releases, and in Asia, concerns over the auto sector weighed on Chinese equities. Meanwhile, Argentina introduced a new domestic bond aimed at stabilizing its economy.

