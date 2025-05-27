Left Menu

S.L. Raheja Hospital Achieves Landmark in Cardiac Care with 50 Successful TAVI Procedures

S.L. Raheja Hospital in Mumbai has successfully completed 50 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures. This achievement highlights their advanced Structural Heart Program and commitment to cutting-edge cardiac care. Under Dr. Haresh Mehta's leadership, the team showcases excellence in minimally invasive techniques, significantly improving patients' lives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-05-2025 16:15 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 16:15 IST
(L-R) Dr Raghav Nagpal, Dr Haresh Mehta & Dr Kayan Siodia, Interventional Cardiology & Structural Heart Team at S.L. Raheja Hospital, Mumbai - A Fortis Associate. Image Credit: ANI
S.L. Raheja Hospital in Mumbai has reached a significant milestone by successfully performing 50 Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (TAVI) procedures. This places the hospital at the forefront of cardiac care in the region, showcasing their advanced Structural Heart Program.

Under the guidance of Dr. Haresh Mehta, Director of Interventional Cardiology, alongside Dr. Kayan Siodia and Dr. Raghav Nagpal, the team has navigated complex cases, offering life-changing solutions for elderly and high-risk patients.

Dr. Kunal Punamiya, CEO of S.L. Raheja Hospital, emphasized their commitment to delivering cutting-edge cardiac interventions and improving patient outcomes through world-class minimally invasive procedures, supported by a state-of-the-art Cath lab.

