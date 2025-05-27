Tesla's European Sales Nosedive Amid Controversy and Competition

Tesla is facing a significant setback in Europe, with sales plummeting by 49% in April compared to the same month last year. This decline comes despite an overall growth in the electric vehicle market, highlighting the unique challenges Tesla is currently facing.

The decrease in sales is partly attributed to a backlash against CEO Elon Musk, whose far-right political views have sparked protests and boycotts. At the same time, the company is contending with an aging model lineup and growing competition from more affordable Chinese EV brands.

In particular, China's SAIC saw a 54% increase in sales, underscoring Tesla's market struggles. With Tesla also having to close factories for Model Y upgrades, its supply chain has been under strain. For the year to date, Tesla's European sales have dropped 39%, while the broader car market remains stable.