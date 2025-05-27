Tesla's European Sales Nosedive Amid Controversy and Competition
Tesla's sales in Europe dropped by 49% last month as the electric vehicle market continued to grow. The decline is attributed to CEO Elon Musk's controversial political views and intensified competition, particularly from China. Tesla also faced production delays and an aging model lineup.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Tesla is facing a significant setback in Europe, with sales plummeting by 49% in April compared to the same month last year. This decline comes despite an overall growth in the electric vehicle market, highlighting the unique challenges Tesla is currently facing.
The decrease in sales is partly attributed to a backlash against CEO Elon Musk, whose far-right political views have sparked protests and boycotts. At the same time, the company is contending with an aging model lineup and growing competition from more affordable Chinese EV brands.
In particular, China's SAIC saw a 54% increase in sales, underscoring Tesla's market struggles. With Tesla also having to close factories for Model Y upgrades, its supply chain has been under strain. For the year to date, Tesla's European sales have dropped 39%, while the broader car market remains stable.
- READ MORE ON:
- Tesla
- Europe
- sales
- Elon Musk
- competition
- electric vehicles
- Chinese brands
- SAIC
- Model Y
- protests
ALSO READ
Is Starlink a Game-Changer in European Satellite Competition?
CBSE Discards Merit Lists to Avoid Unhealthy Competition
No merit lists, awarding of divisions in CBSE board exams to avoid unhealthy competition: Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj.
Delhi's Bold Move: Charting the Future of Electric Vehicles
CCI’s 16th Annual Day: Sitharaman Stresses Pro-Growth, Fair Competition Agenda