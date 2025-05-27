Maruti Suzuki Drives Electric Vehicle Adoption with Specialized Technician Training

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has taken a significant step towards bolstering the electric vehicle landscape by launching a training program targeting the skills needed to manage high-voltage systems in electric and hybrid vehicles. The customized course will be available in 130 Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) spanning 24 states and four Union Territories across India. Starting in September 2025, the program aims to introduce over 4,100 trained students annually to the automotive industry.

This initiative aligns with the Indian government's objective of achieving carbon net-zero, enhancing the broader adoption of electric vehicles in the country. The training prepares future automotive technicians to tackle the complexities of high-voltage electric systems safely and efficiently, meeting the rising demands of an industry increasingly embracing electric and hybrid vehicles.

According to Rahul Bharti, Senior Executive Officer of Corporate Affairs at Maruti Suzuki India Limited, a key deterrent to EV adoption has been customer concerns over after-sales support. Maruti Suzuki aims to alleviate these concerns by expanding its service network, planning to cover 1,000 cities with over 1,500 workshops dedicated to supporting Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs).

The program also offers flexibility to trained technicians, who can choose to join Maruti Suzuki's service network or any other original equipment manufacturer (OEM). This strategic upskilling benefits the adoption of BEVs and Strong Hybrid cars, highlighting a synergy between these technologies. The high-voltage training course for second-year ITI students includes learning the fundamentals of electric and hybrid vehicles, safety procedures, and the use of specialized tools and equipment.

Moreover, Maruti Suzuki is committed to enhancing the skills of ITI faculty through train-the-trainer initiatives and providing necessary equipment and tools to elevate the training standards. Such measures are expected to build customer confidence in adopting new technologies. The program is marked by Maruti's evaluation as a pioneering step in automotive training.

