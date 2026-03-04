Left Menu

Legal Pressure Mounts on Venezuela's Interim President Amid U.S. Leverage Tactics

The Trump administration is building a legal case against Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez, including draft charges for corruption and money laundering. The Department of Justice has reportedly informed Rodriguez of the potential charges, using them as leverage for cooperation with U.S. interests in Venezuela's government operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-03-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 04-03-2026 03:06 IST
Legal Pressure Mounts on Venezuela's Interim President Amid U.S. Leverage Tactics
Rodriguez

The Trump administration is quietly crafting a legal strategy against Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez, with draft charges for corruption and money laundering reportedly underway. Sources close to the situation suggest federal prosecutors aim to increase leverage over Caracas by signaling the possibility of an indictment.

Reuters, having spoken with four individuals briefed on the case, reports that the draft charges focus on Rodriguez's alleged misappropriation of funds from Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA. While the charges remain in development, their existence reflects broader U.S. efforts to ensure cooperation from Venezuelan officials following the removal of ex-leader Nicolas Maduro.

Despite official denials on social media by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Reuters maintains its reporting on the draft charges. Meanwhile, the White House and U.S. State Department have not commented, and Rodriguez faces a delicate balancing act in maintaining power while addressing U.S. demands.

TRENDING

1
UK Imposes Visa 'Emergency Brake' on Four Nations

UK Imposes Visa 'Emergency Brake' on Four Nations

 Global
2
Cyprus: A Bridge of Conflict and Diplomacy

Cyprus: A Bridge of Conflict and Diplomacy

 Cyprus
3
Tension Rises as Syria Bolsters Troops on Lebanese Border

Tension Rises as Syria Bolsters Troops on Lebanese Border

 Global
4
Airline Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Travel

Airline Turmoil: Middle East Conflict Grounds Global Travel

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026