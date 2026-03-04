Legal Pressure Mounts on Venezuela's Interim President Amid U.S. Leverage Tactics

The Trump administration is quietly crafting a legal strategy against Venezuelan interim president Delcy Rodriguez, with draft charges for corruption and money laundering reportedly underway. Sources close to the situation suggest federal prosecutors aim to increase leverage over Caracas by signaling the possibility of an indictment.

Reuters, having spoken with four individuals briefed on the case, reports that the draft charges focus on Rodriguez's alleged misappropriation of funds from Venezuela's state oil company, PDVSA. While the charges remain in development, their existence reflects broader U.S. efforts to ensure cooperation from Venezuelan officials following the removal of ex-leader Nicolas Maduro.

Despite official denials on social media by U.S. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, Reuters maintains its reporting on the draft charges. Meanwhile, the White House and U.S. State Department have not commented, and Rodriguez faces a delicate balancing act in maintaining power while addressing U.S. demands.