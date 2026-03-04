U.S. Judge Approves $35 Million Settlement in Epstein Estate Lawsuit

A U.S. judge has given preliminary approval to a $35 million agreement resolving a class action lawsuit against two of Jeffrey Epstein's former advisers, who were accused of assisting his sex trafficking operation. The law firm representing Epstein's victims announced the settlement, which will undergo a final hearing on September 16.

The lawsuit accused Epstein's former lawyer, Darren Indyke, and accountant, Richard Kahn, of helping to create a network that concealed abuses and facilitated payments to victims. Both men will settle the case without admitting any wrongdoing, stated their lawyer, Daniel Weiner.

Victims' lawyer Sigrid McCawley expressed satisfaction in securing partial justice for the survivors. Previously, Epstein's estate distributed over $170 million in restitution and settlements. Epstein, who died in 2019, maintained extensive social ties with influential figures, as revealed by the Justice Department.