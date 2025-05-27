Left Menu

Hindustan Copper Ltd: Mining Profits Surge by 51.8% Amid Strategic Constraints

State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd reported a 51.8% rise in quarterly profit to Rs 189.48 crore. Income grew significantly, though expenses also rose. Despite operational constraints at some facilities, the company remains India's sole copper ore mining enterprise, under the mines ministry. Government retains majority stake.

Updated: 27-05-2025 18:46 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 18:46 IST
State-owned Hindustan Copper Ltd announced a remarkable 51.8% increase in its consolidated profit for the quarter ending March 31, 2025, reaching Rs 189.48 crore.

The company's income surged to Rs 777.28 crore during the same period, compared to Rs 585.22 crore the previous year. However, expenses climbed to Rs 518.75 crore.

Despite operational suspensions at certain facilities, Hindustan Copper remains the only company in India engaged in copper ore mining, underlining its strategic importance in the sector.

