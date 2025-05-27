Left Menu

India's FDI Landscape: An Overview of Recent Trends

Foreign direct investment in India witnessed a decline to USD 9.34 billion in early 2025 but surged to USD 50 billion in the previous fiscal year. Despite a drop from regions like Japan and Germany, sectors such as services and telecommunication saw growth. Singapore remains a key investor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:27 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:27 IST
India's FDI Landscape: An Overview of Recent Trends
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign direct investment (FDI) picture has shown mixed results, according to recent government data. FDI inflows decreased by 24.5% to USD 9.34 billion in the first quarter of 2024-25, compared to the same period last year. However, the previous fiscal year saw an overall growth of 13%, totaling USD 50 billion.

Despite certain declines, notably from countries like Japan and Germany, sectors like services, trading, and telecommunications experienced increased FDI. Singapore stood out as the major contributor, accounting for 30% of the inflows, followed by Mauritius and the United States.

The Indian government maintains a liberal FDI policy, with most sectors open to full foreign participation through the automatic route. Over the past eleven years, India has attracted significant FDI, underscoring its ongoing appeal to global investors.

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025