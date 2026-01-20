Tragic Disruption: Kolkata Metro Services Affected

Kolkata Metro's Blue Line services faced significant disruptions during the evening rush hour on Tuesday as a man allegedly jumped onto the tracks in what appears to be a suicide attempt, according to official reports.

The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 6.35 pm as a train was approaching the Masterda Surya Sen station at Bansdroni. This led to a temporary suspension of services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations in both directions, as per the statement provided by an official.

Fortunately, normal train operations along the entire Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram line were able to resume by 7.09 pm. At the time of the report, the condition of the individual involved in the incident was still unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)