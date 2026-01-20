Left Menu

Tragic Disruption: Kolkata Metro Services Affected

Kolkata Metro's Blue Line services were disrupted after a man allegedly jumped on the tracks in an apparent suicide attempt. The incident occurred at the Masterda Surya Sen station, causing truncated services. Normal operations resumed shortly afterward. The man's condition remains unknown.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 20-01-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 21:00 IST
Tragic Disruption: Kolkata Metro Services Affected
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Kolkata Metro's Blue Line services faced significant disruptions during the evening rush hour on Tuesday as a man allegedly jumped onto the tracks in what appears to be a suicide attempt, according to official reports.

The unfortunate incident occurred at approximately 6.35 pm as a train was approaching the Masterda Surya Sen station at Bansdroni. This led to a temporary suspension of services between Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Dakshineswar stations in both directions, as per the statement provided by an official.

Fortunately, normal train operations along the entire Dakshineswar-Sahid Khudiram line were able to resume by 7.09 pm. At the time of the report, the condition of the individual involved in the incident was still unknown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

Trump Targets Wall Street Investors in Homeownership Push

 Global
2
U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

U.S.-China Trade Talks: Paving the Way for Presidential Meeting

 Global
3
New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

New Leadership Shapes Chile's Future

 Chile
4
Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

Trailblazer in Orbit: Sunita Williams' Stellar Career Comes to a Close

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Ethiopia is using AI to improve rural health facility placement

Inside the AI boom: Why massive investment doesn't fully translate into GDP growth

Smartphone-based irrigation tool targets water waste in agriculture

Why low-carbon supply chains are turning to blockchain and digital twins

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026