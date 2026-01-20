Infosys: Leading the Pack in Global IT Services Branding
Infosys, a global IT services leader, is recognized as a top 3 most valuable IT services brand in Brand Finance's 2026 report. With transformative AI solutions like Infosys Topaz™ and a strong brand value growth of 15% CAGR, Infosys continues to drive innovation and foster trust worldwide.
- Country:
- Switzerland
Infosys has been recognized as one of the top three most valuable IT services brands globally, as per the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 report. With a brand value of $16.4 billion and a 15% CAGR over six years, Infosys stands out for its swift brand growth and exemplary brand strength.
This achievement is credited to Infosys' commitment to harnessing human potential with transformative enterprise AI solutions and a robust focus on AI value discovery at scale. The recognition underscores Infosys' continued role as a global leader in IT services, combining innovation with sustainable business values.
Brand Finance CEO David Haigh highlighted Infosys' consistent brand strength and market expansion, making it a key player in AI, cloud, and digital transformation services. Through strategic partnerships and ethical leadership, Infosys solidifies its position at the forefront of the global IT services industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Future of Healthcare: A Call for Empathy and Innovation
Syngenta Expands Pune Operations to Boost Global Digital Innovation
L&T Finance Achieves Record Growth Amid AI Innovations and Retail Expansion
TCG Crest University's Global Expansion: Bridging Research and Innovation
India-Japan Economic Collaboration Surges: A New Era of Investment and Innovation