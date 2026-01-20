Infosys: Leading the Pack in Global IT Services Branding

Infosys has been recognized as one of the top three most valuable IT services brands globally, as per the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 report. With a brand value of $16.4 billion and a 15% CAGR over six years, Infosys stands out for its swift brand growth and exemplary brand strength.

This achievement is credited to Infosys' commitment to harnessing human potential with transformative enterprise AI solutions and a robust focus on AI value discovery at scale. The recognition underscores Infosys' continued role as a global leader in IT services, combining innovation with sustainable business values.

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh highlighted Infosys' consistent brand strength and market expansion, making it a key player in AI, cloud, and digital transformation services. Through strategic partnerships and ethical leadership, Infosys solidifies its position at the forefront of the global IT services industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)