Infosys: Leading the Pack in Global IT Services Branding

Infosys, a global IT services leader, is recognized as a top 3 most valuable IT services brand in Brand Finance's 2026 report. With transformative AI solutions like Infosys Topaz™ and a strong brand value growth of 15% CAGR, Infosys continues to drive innovation and foster trust worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Davos | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:31 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Infosys has been recognized as one of the top three most valuable IT services brands globally, as per the Brand Finance Global 500 2026 report. With a brand value of $16.4 billion and a 15% CAGR over six years, Infosys stands out for its swift brand growth and exemplary brand strength.

This achievement is credited to Infosys' commitment to harnessing human potential with transformative enterprise AI solutions and a robust focus on AI value discovery at scale. The recognition underscores Infosys' continued role as a global leader in IT services, combining innovation with sustainable business values.

Brand Finance CEO David Haigh highlighted Infosys' consistent brand strength and market expansion, making it a key player in AI, cloud, and digital transformation services. Through strategic partnerships and ethical leadership, Infosys solidifies its position at the forefront of the global IT services industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

The Hidden Risk Behind Stablecoins: What Happens When Digital Money Gets Big

WHO Report: How Walking and Cycling Can Help Fix Europe’s Growing Mental Health Crisis

Why Export Booms Raise Saving in Some Countries but Fuel Consumption in Others

Turkey’s Inflation Shift: How Sticky Services Prices Undermine Currency Stability

