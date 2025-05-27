Left Menu

BIS Expansion: Nationwide Reach Set Within a Year

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi revealed that the Bureau of Indian Standards will be available in every district by next year. Highlighting significant improvements under the Modi government, he stressed the importance of BIS as both a regulatory and facilitative body while warning against corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 19:30 IST
Union Minister Pralhad Joshi (Image: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, announced the government's ambitious plan to establish Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) facilities in every district within the next year. The announcement was made during the 9th Governing Council Meeting, where Joshi underscored the dual role of BIS as both a regulatory and facilitative body.

Currently catering to 371 districts, Joshi urged BIS to actively communicate the advantages of obtaining BIS certification to boost service uptake. His remarks emphasized the organization's significant progress under Prime Minister Modi's administration, which has expanded Quality Control Orders (QCOs) from just 14 in 2014 to over 100 today.

The minister also issued a strict warning against corruption within the department, reaffirming the government's zero-tolerance stance. Joshi lauded BIS's achievements and emphasized the expansion of its facilities as a pivotal step in enhancing quality control standards, making certification more accessible to both businesses and consumers nationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

