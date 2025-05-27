Norwegian Tugboat Successfully Refloats Grounded Cargo Ship in Dramatic Rescue

A cargo ship that ran aground in a Norwegian fjord and came dangerously close to hitting a house was successfully refloated and towed to a nearby harbor on Tuesday, five days after the initial incident. The operation marked a significant feat in maritime recovery.

The NCL Salten was freed from the shore of Trondheim fjord in a morning rescue operation orchestrated by a local tugboat. The vessel was subsequently steered toward the harbor at Orkanger, following a precise unloading of its containers to ensure stability.

The grounding occurred last Thursday with no injuries among the 16 onboard, and no oil spillage was reported. However, the navigator on duty, the ship's second officer, faces charges of negligent navigation after allegedly falling asleep while managing the ship.

(With inputs from agencies.)