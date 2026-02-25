Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: BLR and Frankfurt Airports Unite for Enhanced Cargo Connectivity

Kempegowda International Airport has signed an MoU with Frankfurt Airport to improve cargo connectivity between South India and Europe. The partnership will focus on joint trade analytics, digital corridors, and pharma standards, aiming to enhance service predictability and efficiency for cargo stakeholders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:00 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:00 IST
  • India

Kempegowda International Airport has entered a groundbreaking partnership with Frankfurt Airport, signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to bolster cargo connectivity between South India and Europe. This collaboration aims to leverage the strengths of BLR Airport and Frankfurt Airport, renowned cargo gateways in their respective regions.

According to officials, the MoU will focus on creating a structured framework that emphasizes joint trade lane analytics, the development of a digital corridor, pharma integrity standards, and knowledge exchange. The initiative seeks to improve cargo visibility, reduce dwell times, and ensure more predictable service levels.

BIAL's COO, Girish Nair, emphasized the strategic significance of this partnership, noting that it aligns with BLR Airport's investments in cargo infrastructure and technology. From Germany, Alexander Laukenmann of Fraport highlighted the collaboration as a cornerstone of the Frankfurt Cargo Hub Masterplan, enhancing international air cargo traffic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

