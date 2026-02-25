Left Menu

Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty

A special SC/ST court sentenced a head constable to life imprisonment for murdering a government teacher on duty during the 2024 Uttar Pradesh Board exams. The constable was found guilty of murder and insult under the IPC and was fined Rs 1 lakh for the atrocity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:04 IST
Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A special SC/ST court in Muzaffarnagar has handed a life imprisonment sentence to a head constable responsible for the shooting death of a government teacher.

The incident occurred during the 2024 Uttar Pradesh Board examinations, where the teacher was on duty managing answer books transported under police security.

The court found the head constable guilty of murder and intentional insult, also imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast case: Officials.

NIA arrests 2 more terror operatives in connection with Delhi bomb blast cas...

 India
2
Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

Real Estate Rivalry Sparks Brutal Killing in Howrah

 India
3
Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

Father-Son Tragedy Unfolds: Disturbing NEET Exam Dispute Turns Fatal

 India
4
Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

Rahul Gandhi Jabs at Modi Over Indo-US Trade Deal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026