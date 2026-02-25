Head Constable Sentenced to Life for Teacher's Murder During Exam Duty
A special SC/ST court sentenced a head constable to life imprisonment for murdering a government teacher on duty during the 2024 Uttar Pradesh Board exams. The constable was found guilty of murder and insult under the IPC and was fined Rs 1 lakh for the atrocity.
A special SC/ST court in Muzaffarnagar has handed a life imprisonment sentence to a head constable responsible for the shooting death of a government teacher.
The incident occurred during the 2024 Uttar Pradesh Board examinations, where the teacher was on duty managing answer books transported under police security.
The court found the head constable guilty of murder and intentional insult, also imposing a fine of Rs 1 lakh under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
