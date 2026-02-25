Left Menu

Maharashtra Announces DA Hike for Government Employees

Maharashtra has increased the Dearness Allowance for state government employees by 3%, effective from July 2025, benefiting over 5.16 lakh employees and 8.72 lakh pensioners. Arrears are due in March 2026. The decision reflects the government's commitment to financially supporting its workforce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:03 IST
The Maharashtra government has announced a three per cent hike in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees and other eligible staff, bringing it to 58 per cent. This change, effective from July 2025, was revealed by Minister of State for Finance, Ashish Jaiswal, during a legislative session on Wednesday.

The revised DA will be paid in cash starting from the current month. Additionally, arrears for the duration from July 2025 to October 2025 will be distributed in March 2026, coinciding with the Gudhi Padwa festival. Further instructions for the arrears from November 2025 to January 2026 will be issued at a later date.

This financial adjustment will benefit approximately 5.16 lakh state government employees and about 8.72 lakh pensioners. Jaiswal emphasized the government's sensitivity towards its workforce, stating that this decision aims to enhance their financial stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

