Red Sea Route Reopens: A New Era for Indian Exports

The Red Sea route has reopened for Indian export consignments, signaling a cautious recovery in international shipments after months of disruptions. According to the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO), this resumption marks an important step forward for exporters who have faced logistical challenges.

Last year, tensions around the Bab-el-Mandeb Strait escalated due to attacks by Houthi militants, forcing shippers to reroute via the Cape of Good Hope, causing significant delays and increased costs. The return to the Red Sea promises to reduce transportation time and stabilize freight rates.

Ajay Sahai, Director General of FIEO, noted that with this development, freight rates have stabilized due to a reduction in shipping demand from China. The Red Sea is crucial for India's trade as it accounts for around 30% of global container traffic, facilitating a large portion of trade with Europe and the US.

(With inputs from agencies.)