Left Menu

UK Stocks Surge as Trump Delays EU Tariffs

British stocks rose broadly as U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement to delay tariffs on EU imports boosted investor sentiment. FTSE 100 and FTSE 250 indices saw gains, with major boosts from aerospace, defense, and luxury brands. IMF's revised growth forecast for Britain to 1.2% also contributed to positive market responses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-05-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 27-05-2025 22:00 IST
UK Stocks Surge as Trump Delays EU Tariffs
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a notable market move, British stocks closed higher on Tuesday driven by widespread optimism among investors. This surge came after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on European Union imports, fostering confidence in transatlantic trade stability.

Marking its strongest level since May 5, the FTSE 100 rose by 0.7%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 saw an even more robust gain of 1.1%. The market remained optimistic as Trump indicated positive developments regarding trade talks with Europe.

Aerospace and defense sectors led the charge with a 2.6% increase, following additional sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, luxury brands and specialty chemicals firms saw substantial gains, although precious metal miners dipped due to falling gold prices. Market attention now turns to upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve speeches and economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

Darwin Port Dispute: Chinese Criticism and Australian Intentions

 Australia
2
Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

Lee Jae-myung's Vision: Restoring Inter-Korean Communications

 Global
3
Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

Trump Delays EU Tariff Hike Post Productive Call with von der Leyen

 Global
4
Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

Mohamed Salah: Staying with Liverpool Amidst Tempting Saudi Offer

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-based soft sensors transform wastewater monitoring in Indian cities

Subtle linguistic tweaks let deepfake voices evade AI detection

Deep learning model outperforms baselines in wildfire forecasting

Reverse engineering reveals cognitive gaps in current AI systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025