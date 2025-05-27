UK Stocks Surge as Trump Delays EU Tariffs

In a notable market move, British stocks closed higher on Tuesday driven by widespread optimism among investors. This surge came after U.S. President Donald Trump postponed tariffs on European Union imports, fostering confidence in transatlantic trade stability.

Marking its strongest level since May 5, the FTSE 100 rose by 0.7%, while the mid-cap FTSE 250 saw an even more robust gain of 1.1%. The market remained optimistic as Trump indicated positive developments regarding trade talks with Europe.

Aerospace and defense sectors led the charge with a 2.6% increase, following additional sanctions on Russia. Meanwhile, luxury brands and specialty chemicals firms saw substantial gains, although precious metal miners dipped due to falling gold prices. Market attention now turns to upcoming U.S. Federal Reserve speeches and economic data.

(With inputs from agencies.)