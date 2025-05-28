Piyush Goyal Calls for Discoverability Boost to Elevate Indian Exports

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on exporters to enhance the discoverability of Indian traders among international buyers. This strategic move aims to boost the nation's exports and was a focal point in a recent meeting with representatives from Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and various industry associations held in New Delhi.

In a social media post on X, Minister Goyal highlighted the meeting's discussions on burgeoning global opportunities for Indian exports. He underscored the importance of creating a robust platform that connects Indian exporters with overseas markets, a crucial step as India navigates global trade uncertainties after reciprocal tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump.

Minister Goyal's engagement with exporters is part of a broader strategy to expand India's reach into emerging markets and bolster trade with established partners. He has set an ambitious target of achieving USD 2 trillion in exports by 2030. The Commerce Ministry's data reveals that India's exports hit a historic high of USD 825 billion in 2024-25. However, a rising import rate led to an increased trade deficit, reporting a USD 8.65 billion gap, a considerable jump from the previous year's USD 5.77 billion.