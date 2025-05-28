Left Menu

Piyush Goyal Calls for Discoverability Boost to Elevate Indian Exports

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal urges exporters to enhance discoverability for global buyers, aiming to boost Indian exports. Meeting with industry leaders, he highlighted emerging global opportunities, targeting USD 2 trillion exports by 2030. India's exports reached a record USD 825 billion in 2024-25 despite a widening trade deficit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-05-2025 10:05 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 10:05 IST
Union Minister Piyush Goyal (Photo/@PiyushGoyal). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has called on exporters to enhance the discoverability of Indian traders among international buyers. This strategic move aims to boost the nation's exports and was a focal point in a recent meeting with representatives from Export Promotion Councils (EPCs) and various industry associations held in New Delhi.

In a social media post on X, Minister Goyal highlighted the meeting's discussions on burgeoning global opportunities for Indian exports. He underscored the importance of creating a robust platform that connects Indian exporters with overseas markets, a crucial step as India navigates global trade uncertainties after reciprocal tariff announcements by US President Donald Trump.

Minister Goyal's engagement with exporters is part of a broader strategy to expand India's reach into emerging markets and bolster trade with established partners. He has set an ambitious target of achieving USD 2 trillion in exports by 2030. The Commerce Ministry's data reveals that India's exports hit a historic high of USD 825 billion in 2024-25. However, a rising import rate led to an increased trade deficit, reporting a USD 8.65 billion gap, a considerable jump from the previous year's USD 5.77 billion.

