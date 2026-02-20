Left Menu

Dollar Gains Amid Economic Stability and Trade Deficit Concerns

The dollar strengthened for a fourth consecutive session following robust economic data, offering the Federal Reserve room to maintain current interest rates. The U.S. trade deficit expanded significantly, influencing the dollar's movement, while geopolitical tensions and central bank actions also played a role in global market dynamics.

Updated: 20-02-2026 01:44 IST
The dollar appreciated for the fourth straight session on Thursday, buoyed by data affirming economic stability. The Labor Department reported a decline in weekly jobless claims, prompting speculation on the Federal Reserve's monetary policy as rates remain steady, amidst high-level political pressure to cut rates.

Meanwhile, the U.S. trade deficit surged to $70.3 billion, exceeding projections and weighing on currency movements. The dollar index inched up 0.19% to 97.88 as the euro continued its decline, notably after rumors of Christine Lagarde's potential resignation from the ECB, which sources dispute.

Federal Reserve officials highlighted resilience in the labor market, suggesting limited chances of an imminent rate cut. Markets are also alert to geopolitical tensions involving U.S. forces in the Middle East and potential conflicts with Iran, factors contributing to a rise in oil prices.

