SUV Boom Reflects Economic Inequality in India

A concerning trend in India's auto sector illustrates the nation's deep-rooted economic challenges, according to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh. He cites a notable drop in passenger car sales, now comprising only 31% of vehicle sales, as evidence of growing inequality and restricted consumer purchasing power.

Highlighting the surge in sport utility vehicle (SUV) sales, Ramesh argues this shift signifies the affluent population gaining a disproportionate advantage in the economy. Meanwhile, middle-class aspirations face hurdles, marked by their diminishing transition from two-wheelers to entry-level cars amid stagnant incomes.

Ramesh notes a shift towards used-car purchases and auto manufacturers' focus on exports rather than domestic sales, signaling weak investment incentives in India's auto manufacturing sector. This reflects a broader issue of limited growth prospects for the lower and middle-income segments in a medium to high inflation economy.

