Iron Ore Train Derailed in Visakhapatnam: Railway Services Disrupted
A goods train carrying iron ore derailed in Visakhapatnam district, affecting railway services. Twenty-five wagons went off track near Chimidipalli station on the East Coast Railway's Kothavalasa-Kirandul line. No casualties were reported. Restoration efforts are underway, and some passenger trains have been rerouted.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-05-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
A goods train transporting iron ore derailed in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, disrupting railway services on Wednesday, according to officials.
Twenty-five wagons derailed at Chimidipalli station on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line in the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway, headquartered in Bhubaneswar. Officials confirmed there were no casualties reported.
Restoration efforts are underway with a relief train dispatched to the site. Senior railway officials are overseeing the operations. Consequently, some passenger trains running between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul have been rerouted via Vizianagaram and Rayagada.
