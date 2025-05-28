Iron Ore Train Derailed in Visakhapatnam: Railway Services Disrupted

A goods train transporting iron ore derailed in Visakhapatnam district of Andhra Pradesh, disrupting railway services on Wednesday, according to officials.

Twenty-five wagons derailed at Chimidipalli station on the Kothavalasa-Kirandul line in the Waltair division of the East Coast Railway, headquartered in Bhubaneswar. Officials confirmed there were no casualties reported.

Restoration efforts are underway with a relief train dispatched to the site. Senior railway officials are overseeing the operations. Consequently, some passenger trains running between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul have been rerouted via Vizianagaram and Rayagada.