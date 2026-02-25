Left Menu

Tragic Collapse in Bhubaneswar: Lives Lost Due to Negligence

Two people died after an unauthorized hoarding collapsed in Bhubaneswar's Khandagiri area during a thunderstorm. The local government provided compensation to the victims' families and vowed to remove illegal structures. Protests erupted demanding justice and accountability from civic authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Two people lost their lives in a tragic incident when an unauthorized hoarding collapsed in Bhubaneswar's Khandagiri area during a thunderstorm, police reported on Wednesday.

The disaster sparked public outrage, with a protest on National Highway-16 demanding justice for the deceased. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) stands accused of negligence.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi offered ex-gratia payments to the victims' families and promised swift action against unauthorized structures. The incident highlights the need for stringent safety regulations and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

