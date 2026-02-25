Tragic Collapse in Bhubaneswar: Lives Lost Due to Negligence
Two people died after an unauthorized hoarding collapsed in Bhubaneswar's Khandagiri area during a thunderstorm. The local government provided compensation to the victims' families and vowed to remove illegal structures. Protests erupted demanding justice and accountability from civic authorities.
Bhubaneswar | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:44 IST
Two people lost their lives in a tragic incident when an unauthorized hoarding collapsed in Bhubaneswar's Khandagiri area during a thunderstorm, police reported on Wednesday.
The disaster sparked public outrage, with a protest on National Highway-16 demanding justice for the deceased. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) stands accused of negligence.
Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi offered ex-gratia payments to the victims' families and promised swift action against unauthorized structures. The incident highlights the need for stringent safety regulations and accountability.
