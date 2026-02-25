Tragedy Strikes Bhubaneswar: Unauthorised Hoarding Collapse Claims Two Lives

The death toll from the unauthorized hoarding collapse in Bhubaneswar's Khandagiri area increased to two as another person succumbed to their injuries, police reported. Two others remain in critical condition.

The incident occurred during a severe thunderstorm, prompting several commuters to seek shelter. The hoarding's collapse led to immediate fatalities and prompted local protests demanding accountability and compensation.

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation pledged to dismantle illegal hoardings citywide and pursue legal action against responsible parties. Steps are underway to secure compensation for the victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)