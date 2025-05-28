Tragic Accident Involving Bihar STF on Mumbai-Delhi Expressway

A Sport Utility Vehicle carrying Bihar Special Task Force (STF) personnel flipped over on the Mumbai-Delhi Expressway near Ratlam, Madhya Pradesh, killing a constable and a sub-inspector, according to an official statement. The accident, which occurred near Israthuni, around 10 kilometers from Ratlam city, also injured four others.

The injured were taken to Ratlam Government Medical College Hospital, with one person transferred to Indore due to critical injuries, as confirmed by Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar. The STF team was traveling from Gaya to Gandhidham, Gujarat, aiming to capture an accused individual.

The deceased, Sub-inspector Mukund Murari from Bakhtiyarpur, Patna, and constable Vikas Kumar from Jehanabad, succumbed when the vehicle lost control and overturned. Sub-inspector Santosh Kumar, constable Jeevdhari Kumar, Mithilesh Paswan, and Ranjan Kumar sustained injuries in the mishap.