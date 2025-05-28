Government Greenlights Major Infrastructure Projects in Andhra Pradesh

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has sanctioned the construction of the 108.134 km, four-lane Badvel-Nellore Corridor. This ambitious project, valued at approximately Rs 3653.10 crore, is set to improve access to key nodes within Andhra Pradesh's three Industrial Corridors. These include the Kopparthy Node on the Vishakhapatnam-Chennai Industrial Corridor, the Orvakal Node on the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, and the Krishnapatnam Node on the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The corridor runs from Gopavaram Village on National Highway NH-67 in YSR Kadapa District to the Krishnapatnam Port Junction on NH-16 in SPSR Nellore District. It will provide crucial connectivity to Krishnapatnam Port, a priority node in the Chennai-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, and is predicted to enhance India's Logistic Performance Index. The new route will cut the travel distance to Krishnapatnam Port by 33.9 km, significantly reducing travel time by an hour compared to the existing road.

In addition to the corridor, the Cabinet Committee has greenlit two multi-tracking projects across Indian Railways, requiring an investment of around Rs 3,399 crore. These projects aim to enhance the fluidity and speed of passenger and goods transportation, intended for completion by 2029-30. The railway upgrades are anticipated to improve travel ease, curtail logistics costs, lessen oil imports, and reduce CO2 emissions, contributing to efficient and sustainable rail operations while accelerating economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)