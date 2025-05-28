Left Menu

Macy's Navigates Tariff Turbulence Amid Profit Dip

Macy's experienced a decline in sales and profit in its first quarter, citing cautious consumers and the impacts of the US trade war. Despite this, the retailer exceeded most expectations and maintained its annual sales forecast. The company is navigating market unpredictability by enhancing merchandise and services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:11 IST
Macy's Navigates Tariff Turbulence Amid Profit Dip
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Macy's, the prominent New York-based department store chain, reported a slip in sales and profits for the first quarter, attributing the dip to more cautious consumers and the complexities of the ongoing US trade war. While the company reduced its profit forecast for 2025, it met most performance expectations for the year's first quarter.

The retailer, which includes Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury cosmetics under its umbrella, reported a decrease in sales to USD 4.79 billion from USD 5 billion the previous year, ahead of the USD 4.42 billion analysts anticipated. Comparable sales dipped by 2%, although its upscale chains reported growth.

CEO Tony Spring expressed confidence in the company's strategy to return to sustainable growth, despite the volatility of tariff policies. Macy's continues to enhance its customer offerings by improving its store label brand and expanding merchandise variety, navigating current market challenges with precision.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025