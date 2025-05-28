Left Menu

Delhi Airport Joins Elite Ranks in Asia-Pacific Hub Rankings

Delhi airport has been ranked among the top 10 hub airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. The Airports Council International's Air Connectivity Ranking 2024 highlights strong international demand, with Delhi landing in tenth position in a list topped by Dubai International Airport. This achievement aligns with India's global transit aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:30 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:30 IST
Delhi airport has achieved a significant milestone by being ranked among the top 10 hub airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, according to a report released Wednesday.

The Airports Council International's Air Connectivity Ranking for 2024 points to a 14% year-on-year increase in connectivity within these regions, fueled by strong international demand, robust network recovery, and the revival of major travel corridors.

Delhi airport's inclusion in the elite top 10 list positions it at the tenth spot, trailing behind leading airports such as Dubai International Airport. The accomplishment aligns with India's vision to develop Indira Gandhi International Airport as a global transit hub, offering connectivity to 153 destinations worldwide.

