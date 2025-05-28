Delhi Airport Joins Elite Ranks in Asia-Pacific Hub Rankings

Delhi airport has achieved a significant milestone by being ranked among the top 10 hub airports in the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions, according to a report released Wednesday.

The Airports Council International's Air Connectivity Ranking for 2024 points to a 14% year-on-year increase in connectivity within these regions, fueled by strong international demand, robust network recovery, and the revival of major travel corridors.

Delhi airport's inclusion in the elite top 10 list positions it at the tenth spot, trailing behind leading airports such as Dubai International Airport. The accomplishment aligns with India's vision to develop Indira Gandhi International Airport as a global transit hub, offering connectivity to 153 destinations worldwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)