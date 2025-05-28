Left Menu

Swift Intervention Saves Young Girl's Hand from Jellyfish Sting Nightmare

A family vacation in Goa turned alarming when a 9-year-old girl was stung by a jellyfish, leading to severe complications. Rapid medical response at Jehangir Hospital, Pune, including an emergency fasciotomy by Dr. Vijay Malshikare, saved the girl's hand from permanent damage, highlighting the critical need for prompt treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-05-2025 17:42 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 17:42 IST
Swift Intervention Saves Young Girl's Hand from Jellyfish Sting Nightmare
(L to R) Dr. Vijay Malshikare, Consultant Hand Surgeon, and Dr. Sagar Lad, Paediatric Consultant, Jehangir Hospital. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A seemingly blissful family vacation in Goa took a dangerous turn for a 9-year-old girl when a jellyfish sting led to severe health complications. The incident began as an innocent frolic on the beach, but quickly escalated when the young girl's condition deteriorated two days after being stung. Her family, concerned by her severely swollen hand, rushed her to Jehangir Hospital in Pune.

Dr. Sagar Lad, a pediatric consultant, recognized the gravity of the situation and called upon Dr. Vijay Malshikare, a hand surgeon. A detailed evaluation revealed signs of impending compartment syndrome, a surgical emergency threatening permanent disability or loss of the hand. Immediate intervention was necessary, and Dr. Malshikare performed an emergency fasciotomy to alleviate the dangerous pressure build-up.

The surgery, conducted just in time, relieved the pressure on the major arteries and nerves in the girl's hand, ultimately saving it. Dr. Malshikare highlighted the need to take jellyfish stings seriously, stressing that early medical attention can avert serious complications. This case serves as a stark reminder that even minor injuries can spiral into life-altering emergencies without prompt treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

Nick Kyrgios' French Open Hopes Dashed by Fresh Knee Injury

 France
2
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility

 Global
3
Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

Amnesty International Accuses M23 Rebels of War Crimes in Eastern Congo

 Senegal
4
Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

Chaos at the Celebration: Car Rams Into Liverpool Fan Parade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Survival-focused AI optimizes lung cancer treatment using genomic data

AIoT sparks smart energy revolution in solar power systems

AI virtual assistants in banking: Usefulness trumps trust, ease and aesthetics

New deep learning system revolutionizes quality grading of fresh produce

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025