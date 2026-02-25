BJP Rallies in Support of Chandru Lamani Amid Controversy

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a significant protest in Lakshmeshwar, Gadag district, showing support for their MLA, Chandru Lamani. Lamani finds himself embroiled in controversy after his arrest for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from a contractor.

A massive crowd descended on Lakshmeshwar town, holding placards, banners, and posters while vociferously raising slogans against the Congress government. They accused the government of 'trapping' Lamani and condemned his arrest as a concocted political conspiracy.

The BJP has openly criticized the Congress, asserting that its government is unfairly targeting the Banjara community, a group that traditionally supports the BJP. This rally signifies the deepening rifts between the political entities in the region.