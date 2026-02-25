Left Menu

BJP Rallies in Support of Chandru Lamani Amid Controversy

The BJP organized a protest in Lakshmeshwar, Gadag district, supporting MLA Chandru Lamani. Lamani is accused of accepting a bribe. The BJP claims the Congress is unfairly targeting him and the Banjara community. Demonstrators displayed banners and shouted slogans against the Congress, decrying the arrest as a political conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gadag | Updated: 25-02-2026 13:30 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 13:30 IST
BJP Rallies in Support of Chandru Lamani Amid Controversy
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a significant protest in Lakshmeshwar, Gadag district, showing support for their MLA, Chandru Lamani. Lamani finds himself embroiled in controversy after his arrest for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs five lakh from a contractor.

A massive crowd descended on Lakshmeshwar town, holding placards, banners, and posters while vociferously raising slogans against the Congress government. They accused the government of 'trapping' Lamani and condemned his arrest as a concocted political conspiracy.

The BJP has openly criticized the Congress, asserting that its government is unfairly targeting the Banjara community, a group that traditionally supports the BJP. This rally signifies the deepening rifts between the political entities in the region.

TRENDING

1
Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

Rajasthan's Rising Heat: Barmer Tops at 36.3°C

 India
2
Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

Name-Change Politics: A Tale of Regions and Recognition

 India
3
Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at National Arogya Fair opening at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Healthy citizens play key role in making country healthy: President Murmu at...

 India
4
Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves soil health: President Murmu at Shegaon in Maharashtra.

Medicinal plant farming improves financial condition of famers and improves ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026