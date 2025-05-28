Left Menu

Zuari Industries Battles Exceptional Losses in FY'25 Financial Report

Zuari Industries Ltd reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 20.75 crore for the last quarter of 2024-25, citing exceptional losses. Despite an increase in total income for the quarter, the company reported a full-year net loss of Rs 94.4 crore. Managing Director Athar Shahab highlighted improvements in operational efficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:01 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:01 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Zuari Industries Ltd has announced a substantial consolidated net loss of Rs 20.75 crore for the fourth quarter of the 2024-25 financial year. The downturn comes despite an increase in total income to Rs 272.26 crore, as revealed in the company's regulatory filing.

The fiscal year-end figures show total revenue climbing to Rs 970.33 crore from Rs 837.80 crore in the previous year, yet the company reports a full-year consolidated net loss of Rs 94.4 crore, affected significantly by exceptional items.

Managing Director Athar Shahab remains optimistic, stating, "Our financial performance for the year reflects the progress we have made in enhancing operational efficiencies, optimising resources, and executing our strategic priorities."

