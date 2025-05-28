Left Menu

Granules India's Profit Surges by 17% Amid Formulations Boom

Granules India reported a 17% increase in consolidated profit after tax, reaching Rs 152 crore in Q4 FY25, primarily driven by strong sales in its formulations segment. Despite a slight revenue decline to Rs 4,482 crore for FY25, strategic initiatives focusing on high-margin offerings contributed to the financial success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-05-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 28-05-2025 18:36 IST
Granules India announced a notable 17% rise in consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, attributing the growth to robust sales in the formulations segment.

In comparison to the previous year, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company had reported a profit of Rs 130 crore, illustrating significant year-on-year growth. Fourth-quarter revenue increased from Rs 1,176 crore to Rs 1,197 crore.

The firm's FY25 consolidated profit of Rs 501 crore juxtaposed against last fiscal's Rs 405 crore demonstrates effective strategic planning and focus on high-margin product offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

