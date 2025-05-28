Granules India's Profit Surges by 17% Amid Formulations Boom

Granules India announced a notable 17% rise in consolidated profit after tax for the fourth quarter ending March 31, 2025, attributing the growth to robust sales in the formulations segment.

In comparison to the previous year, the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company had reported a profit of Rs 130 crore, illustrating significant year-on-year growth. Fourth-quarter revenue increased from Rs 1,176 crore to Rs 1,197 crore.

The firm's FY25 consolidated profit of Rs 501 crore juxtaposed against last fiscal's Rs 405 crore demonstrates effective strategic planning and focus on high-margin product offerings.

(With inputs from agencies.)